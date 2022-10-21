67º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Results 2022: Lake County voters to decide on school safety tax measure

75% mill rate to appear on Lake County ballots

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Tags: Taxes, Finance, Economy, Schools, Education, Results 2022, Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County voters will soon get to decide on whether to keep a school safety tax in place.

A 75% millage tax has been levied in Lake County since 2019, following the fatal Parkland shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018.

[TRENDING: JAWS: Large alligator soaks up sun, surf on Florida beach | WILD VIDEO: Pursuit on Beachline ends in Orange County arrest | Become a News 6 Insider]

The Lake County School Board voted in March to put the mill on the ballot for the general elections in November, which will give voters the opportunity to continue the tax.

BALLOT LANGUAGE

BREAKING IT DOWN

If passed, the 75% millage tax would remain in effect, neither increasing nor decreasing.

This means that taxpayers would pay 75 cents for every $1,000 of taxable home value for their property.

For example: on a home with $250,000 in taxable value, the owner would be required to pay $187.50.

According to Lake County Schools, funds from the millage tax have gone toward services like student mental health support, school safety officers and nursing staff in the district.

BOTTOM LINE

A “YES” vote on the 75% mill rate means you approve continuing the effective millage tax for Lake County school safety efforts.

A “NO” vote on the 75% mill rate means you would like to discontinue the effective millage tax.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Anthony, a graduate of the University of Florida, joined ClickOrlando.com in April 2022.

email