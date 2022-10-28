Troopers seek witnesses of fiery I-75 crash that killed 3 in Marion County

At least three people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash that has northbound lanes of Interstate 75 shut down in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is seeking witnesses of a fiery multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 earlier this week that killed three people and injured two others in Marion County.

Troopers said a car and tractor-trailer collided on Wednesday, causing both to go across the median and into oncoming traffic in the northbound lanes. After entering the northbound lanes, an SUV and a truck also crashed, troopers said.

At least three people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash that has northbound lanes of Interstate 75 shut down in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to FHP, the drivers of the tractor-trailer, truck and SUV died at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call FHP by dialing *347.

