Troopers seek witnesses of fiery I-75 crash that killed 3 in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is seeking witnesses of a fiery multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 earlier this week that killed three people and injured two others in Marion County.
Troopers said a car and tractor-trailer collided on Wednesday, causing both to go across the median and into oncoming traffic in the northbound lanes. After entering the northbound lanes, an SUV and a truck also crashed, troopers said.
Video from a News 6 viewer, seen in the media player below, shows the fiery wreck.
According to FHP, the drivers of the tractor-trailer, truck and SUV died at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call FHP by dialing *347.
