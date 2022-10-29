70-year-old woman killed in Marion County head-on crash, troopers say

Lines painted on the center of a road.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 70-year-old woman was killed and two others seriously injured following a head-on crash along State Road 40 Friday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

In a release, troopers said that a 29-year-old Deltona woman was driving a 2013 Hyundai Elantra west along State Road 40 at about 3:06 p.m.

Another vehicle ahead of the Elantra stopped to turn left into a private drive, and traffic behind the Elantra came to a stop or avoided a crash by driving onto the north grass shoulder, the release shows.

However, the Elantra was quickly approaching the stopped vehicles and steered left to avoid a collision, troopers said.

As a result, the Elantra went into the eastbound lane of State Road 40 and struck an oncoming 2022 Hyundai Kona head on, troopers said.

The Deltona woman and the 74-year-old man driving the Kona were taken to the hospital afterward with serious injuries, the release says.

A 70-year-old woman passenger in the Kona was also taken to the hospital, but she later died from her injuries, troopers said.

