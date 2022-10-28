Woman killed in fiery 4-vehicle crash on I-95 in Brevard County

Lines painted on the center of a road.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A woman is dead following a four-vehicle crash along Interstate 95 in Brevard County Thursday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

In a release, FHP said the crash happened at 5:49 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near mile marker 174 in Palm Bay.

The release shows that a 2017 Chevy Cruze was driving south on Interstate 95 in the outside lane and failed to brake in time for a 2008 Toyota FJ Cruiser that was stopped ahead.

The driver of the Chevy tried to swerve left to avoid a collision, but the Chevy’s front-right side struck the left rear of the Toyota, troopers said.

Due to the impact, the Chevy rotated into the center lane, at which point a truck with a trailer crashed into the Chevy’s left side, the release shows.

Troopers said the crash pushed the Chevy off the roadway, where it struck a guardrail and became engulfed in flames.

According to FHP, debris from the crash also struck a nearby SUV.

The driver of the Chevy — a 44-year-old woman from Palm Bay — died from the crash, troopers said.

The drivers and passengers in the other vehicles were uninjured and remained at the scene, the release states.

The roadblock has since been cleared, and all lanes were open as of 9:50 p.m. Thursday, troopers said.

This crash remains under investigation. Check back with News 6 for further updates.

