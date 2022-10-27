Troopers investigate fatal crash in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash early Thursday near Longwood left at least one person dead, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred on Markham Woods Road about a mile south of E.E. Williamson Road, where troopers said they were dispatched at 1:43 a.m.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

No other information has been shared by the FHP.

Check back here for updates.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: