MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – A fatal crash prompted the closure of the Merritt Island Causeway.

The wreck happened late Tuesday near South Banana River Drive.

Eastbound lanes of the causeway were closed for hours, but the road was later reopened.

Details about the crash have not been released.

