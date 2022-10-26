VIDEO: 5 injured in fiery fuel tanker crash that closed I-95 Florida

A massive fire blocked traffic on a South Florida highway Tuesday afternoon after a fuel tanker semi-trailer and two cars were involved in a crash, officials said.

The crash occurred on northbound Interstate 95 in Palm Beach County, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.

The crash initially shut down traffic in both directions, but southbound lanes were reopened several hours later, officials said.

Several people were taken to local hospitals, but no deaths were immediately reported, officials said. Delray Beach Fire Rescue posted on Twitter that five people had been injured, three critically.

The cause of the crash was being investigated.

