JetBlue completes move into Orlando International Airport’s new Terminal C

Digital displays and video walls are set to be integrated into Terminal C to provide enhanced visual communications for passengers

ORLANDO, Fla. – JetBlue completed a move-in on Tuesday to become the anchor tenant at Orlando International Airport’s new Terminal C.

With all flights arriving and departing at the new facility, JetBlue is the only U.S. carrier at Terminal C and operates a total of 10 gates.

On Tuesday, things appeared to be running well as Tonia Alamo was catching her flight to New York.

“I think that was a beautiful change. Easy for me because I fly JetBlue a lot,” Alamo said. “Very fast and I had no problems. I had no waits.”

JetBlue’s move to the new, multi-billion-dollar terminal at the airport was delayed, mostly because of ongoing issues with the high-tech baggage handling system that MCO touted as a highlight of the state-of-the-art terminal.

The airline was originally scheduled to move into the new terminal at the end of September, but Hurricane Ian added to issues with the baggage handling system, pushing the move until late October.

Some travelers on Tuesday also said they had to walk to the old terminal for their rental vehicle.

Earlier this month, airport officials said many rental companies had not yet moved into the $2.8 billion terminal that opened at the end of September, so there were almost no cars available in the Terminal C parking garage.

Officials said a shuttle bus was running from the new terminal to the old terminal and vice versa for rental car customers.

Travel at Terminal C is expected to get busier in the coming weeks. According to JetBlue, there are plans to operate nearly 70 daily flights during the peak holiday travel period in December.

