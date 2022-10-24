Charlie Crist, Ron DeSantis face off in their only debate. Here’s how to watch

This combination of photos shows Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist on Sept. 12, 2022, in Miami, left, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sept. 26, 2022, in Largo, Fla., right. DeSantis and Crist head to the debate stage Monday night for what may be Crists best, and perhaps last, opportunity to change the trajectory of the Florida governors race. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Rep. Charlie Crist are facing off right now in South Florida for their only debate of the gubernatorial election.

The Republican incumbent and the Democratic challenger are debating at the Sunrise Theatre in Fort Pierce. WPEC is moderating the debate. This was the only debate DeSantis would agree to, and it was rescheduled because of Hurricane Ian.

Orlando voters can watch the hour-long debate HERE.

DeSantis is a popular if divisive governor. He barely won his election to office in 2018, but he is now considered by many as a frontrunner for the Republican nomination for president in 2024, alongside former President Donald Trump, who endorsed his first run for governor.

Crist has been governor before, from 2007 to 2011, as a Republican. He left the party and became a Democrat, and was a congressman for St. Petersburg up until recently when he resigned to focus on his campaign.

Flush with cash and a strong Republican base, DeSantis is leading Crist by 8 to 11 points, depending on the poll, according to Real Clear Politics. A stunning performance from Crist would be needed if he hopes to turn the campaign around.

If given the chance, Crist is likely to try to hit hard on abortion, an issue he has been hitting DeSantis hard on in campaign ads and on the campaign trail. DeSantis signed a 15-week abortion ban earlier this year, and while he hinted at further expanding abortion restrictions, he has since avoided the question.

Expect DeSantis to try to hit Crist on inflation and votes in Congress on the issue, and questioning Crist’s support of President Biden.

Other issues that will likely come up: DeSantis’ plans to send migrants to Democratic states, including this summer’s migrant flight to Martha’s Vineyard; the property insurance and affordable housing crises, and education issues.

DeSantis and Crist are not the only candidates for governor. There is a Libertarian candidate, Hector Roos, and a no-party-affiliate candidate, Carmen Giménez. They are not expected to be at the debate.

Vote-by-mail ballots are already returning to county supervisors of elections and early voting began Monday in several Florida counties.

According to the Florida Division of Elections, Democrats hold a slight edge over Republicans and No Party Affiliation voters in vote-by-mail, but Republicans have a slight lead in early voting.

Again, you’ll be able to watch the debate at 7 p.m. tonight by going to the Florida Debate 2022 website.