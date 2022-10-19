Orlando International Airport sets date for JetBlue’s move to Terminal C

Digital displays and video walls are set to be integrated into Terminal C to provide enhanced visual communications for passengers

ORLANDO, Fla. – JetBlue’s “complete move” to Terminal C at Orlando International Airport is scheduled for Oct. 25, according to Greater Orlando Aviation Authority spokesman Rod Johnson.

JetBlue international arrivals have already since moved to Terminal C, Johnson said.

JetBlue’s move to the new, multi-billion-dollar terminal at the airport has been delayed, mostly because of ongoing issues with the high-tech baggage handling system that MCO touted as a highlight of the state-of-the-art terminal.

The airline was originally scheduled to move in to the new terminal at the end of September, but Hurricane Ian added to issues with the baggage handling system, pushing the move until late October.

