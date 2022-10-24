What’s a transporter tag? Trooper Steve explains

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve on Monday was asked, “What’s a transporter tag?”

Trooper Steve said if you have spent any time in the state of Florida, you have likely seen the license plate.

“It’s bright orange, very simple and has the word ‘transporter’ at the bottom of it,” he said. “This is a valid license plate, however, there are very strict rules that apply.”

Transporter license plates are solely designed for official use only.

“This license plate is purchased by someone who is usually in the auction world of cars or in the business of simply purchasing vehicles,” Trooper Steve said. “It allows a driver to pick up a vehicle that has not been registered and drive that car to a destination.”

But what does that mean?

“From my time patrolling the roads here in Central Florida, this license plate tends to be abused,” he said. “When I say ‘official use only,’ I mean just that. You pick up the car, place that tag on it after purchasing it and bring it to the location where you’re going to sell it.”

Trooper Steve said it is not a license plate that someone can randomly put on vehicles in your lot because you need to run errands or because you own the business and feel you can do what you want.

“I cannot tell you how many times I have run into this, and the owner of that plate thinks it’s a free-for-all pass,” Trooper Steve said. “To those of you who have one of these plates, please remember that it’s for transportation of a vehicle -- and that alone.”

