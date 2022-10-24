Driver crashes after being shot in head in Osceola County, officials say

A man was shot in the head while driving on the southwest side of a business parking lot near Buenaventura Boulevard and Simpson Road in Osceola County on Sunday evening, according to the Osceola County Fire Rescue.

After the man was shot, he crashed into several other parked vehicles, the Osceola County Fire Rescue said.

The driver of the vehicle was the only was injured and was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, officials said.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is conducting the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

