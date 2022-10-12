Osceola County deputies search for missing woman from Kissimmee

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla – Osceola County deputies are asking for information about a missing woman out of Kissimmee Monday morning, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

Crina Bilika Cirpaci, 40, was last seen Monday morning at 11:30 a.m. by a relative in the west area of Kissimmee, deputies said.

Surveillance footage shows Cirpaci near West Gate Tower in a blue Honda, the release shows.

Deputies said that contact was made with the driver of the Honda, who gave Cirpaci a ride to the Orlando International Airport.

Cirpaci is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 177 pounds with brown eyes and blonde hair.

Anyone with information on Cirpaci’s whereabouts is asked to notify the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222.

