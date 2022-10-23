Early voting in Central Florida: Here’s what you should know

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Great American Experiment of our Western democracy will enter a relatively small yet new phase come Monday, Oct. 24, when early voting begins in most Central Florida counties.

If you’re a county resident of Orange, Brevard, Volusia, Lake, Marion, Seminole, Flagler, Osceola, Sumter or Polk and you’re looking to cast your vote early, let this article serve as a resource to help you get that ballot in its rightful box before election day, Nov. 8.

Early voting will begin on Monday in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Flagler, Lake, Polk and Brevard counties. Sumter County will start early voting on Tuesday, Oct. 25, Volusia will begin on Wednesday, Oct. 26, and Marion County’s early voting locations will open on Thursday, Oct. 27.

Early voting ends on Nov. 6 in Orange, Seminole and Osceola counties while it lasts until Nov. 5 in the rest we’ve mentioned.

In order to vote early, you have to show up with a form of identification containing a picture and a signature. Learn which forms of identification are allowed and what to do if you don’t have an ID by clicking here.

You can vote early at either an early voting location or at your local county supervisor of elections office.

ORANGE COUNTY





Early voting locations

Early Voting – Oct. 24 through Nov. 6, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

SEMINOLE COUNTY





Early voting locations

Early Voting – Oct. 24 through Nov. 6, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

OSCEOLA COUNTY





Early voting locations

Early Voting – Oct. 24 through Nov. 6, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

VOLUSIA COUNTY





Early voting locations

Early Voting – Oct. 26 through Nov. 5, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

BREVARD COUNTY





Early voting locations

Early Voting – Oct. 24 through Nov. 5, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

MARION COUNTY





Early voting locations

Early Voting – Oct. 27 through Nov. 5, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

FLAGLER COUNTY





Early voting locations

Primary Early Voting – Oct. 24 through Nov. 5, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

LAKE COUNTY





Early voting locations

Early Voting – Oct. 24 through Nov. 5, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

SUMTER COUNTY





Early voting locations

Early Voting – Oct. 25 through Nov. 5, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

POLK COUNTY





Early voting locations

Early Voting – Oct. 24-Nov. 5, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For a wider range of election-related resources, including coverage of such things as individual ballot measures, key races, candidates, vote-by-mail, interviews with elections officials and more, read through ClickOrlando.com’s Results 2022 topic page.

