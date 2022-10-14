5 Osceola County men arrested, accused of looting in Fort Myers

Lee County deputies arrested five Osceola County residents on Wednesday accused of looting in Fort Myers after Hurricane Ian.

Deputies said the men were seen looting off of Estero Boulevard, near the Wyndham Garden Hotel.

A white work van that the men used was found to contain various stolen items, including several fire extinguishers that had been taken from the hotel and a nearby condo, deputies said.

“There will absolutely be law and order in Lee County, and those who think they will commit crime are gravely mistaken,” said Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno.

The men face two counts each of burglary during a state of emergency and grand theft of a fire extinguisher.

