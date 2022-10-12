84º

Central Florida task force returns from helping in Hurricane Ian aftermath

Florida USAR Task Force 8 spent 13 days in southwest Florida

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Florida USAR Task Force 8 (Marion County Fire Rescue)

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A Central Florida task force sent to the southwest part of the state to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian is coming home.

Florida USAR Task Force 8 is a 27-member team made of personnel from Ocala Fire Rescue, Marion County Fire Rescue and Gainesville Fire Rescue along with a chaplain.

According to Ocala Fire Rescue, the task force left on Thursday, Sept. 29, and returned on Tuesday.

“These incredible teams helped save over 100 lives and have made our community proud! All of these teams were deployed within days of the landfall of Hurricane Ian. Now they will be able to take some days to rest and continue serving our community in Marion County,” Marion County Fire Rescue wrote on Facebook.

The task force spent 13 days in southwest Florida assisting in search missions “through flooded streets and dry terrain,” Ocala Fire Rescue said.

