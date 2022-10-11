Orlando church distributing supplies to help Hurricane Ian victims

As residents across Central Florida continue to clean up from Hurricane Ian, an area church is working with community and private partners to host a drive-up supply distribution event Wednesday morning.

Beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday, residents can show up to Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church in Orlando to pick up water, toiletries and other necessities.

People are asked to enter on the Bruton Boulevard entrance. The giveaway will go until supplies run out. The church is located at 4077 Prince Hall Boulevard, Orlando.

“You see Katrina on the news, but you never think you would go through something like this,” said resident James Isom. Isom lives in the Bonnie Brook community near Oak Ridge in Orlando. “You look out and see the water coming through your house and it’s rushing up and you’re standing on top of your dresser.”

Isom, who said he just retired, showed News 6 cellphone video of his road looking more like a river after he and his girlfriend had to be rescued by boat from their home. He said four of his cars were destroyed too, including his antique mustang.

Isom was one of many people who got water and supplies Tuesday through a relief effort sponsored in part by State Rep. Travaris McCurdy and other community and private partners. This happened one day before Wednesday’s drive-up supply drive.

“So many people have lost so much in this short amount of time,” said McCurdy, D-Orlando.

McCurdy toured damaged homes and talked to residents about relief efforts.

Annel Holmes-Clark got supplies too. She said water got as high as 5 feet in her home. It’s why she’s grateful for the help she’s getting too.

“I’ve never experienced anything like this before,” she said. “I am so thankful for those supplies because right now I feel that I am homeless. I am devastated.”