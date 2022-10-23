Orlando woman killed in rear-end crash in Volusia County, troopers say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An Orlando woman was killed when the vehicle she was a passenger in was struck from behind in a crash near DeLand, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened at 4:55 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23 along U.S. Highway 92 in Volusia County.

A gray Toyota Corolla driven by a 22-year-old DeLand woman was driving westbound on U.S. Highway 92 approaching the intersection of West Parkway directly behind a white Scion SD being driven by a 38-year-old DeLand woman, according to the FHP.

According to troopers, the Scion was traveling at a lower rate of speed and the driver of the Corolla failed to slow for the vehicle and struck it from behind in the intersection of U.S. Highway 92 and West Parkway.

Troopers said that a passenger in the Scion – a 43-year-old woman from Orlando – was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it comes to us.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the incident and not necessarily its exact location.

