Freight train crashes into car stuck on railroad tracks in Ocala

A car is damaged when a train strikes it in Ocala.

OCALA, Fla. – A freight train barreled into a car late Sunday in Ocala, but no one was hurt, police said.

The crash happened on Northeast 8th Avenue, north of 14th Street.

Ocala police said the car became disabled after it was driven onto the tracks.

The driver and a passenger exited the car before a northbound CSX train crashed into it.

It’s not known what caused the vehicle to become disabled on the tracks.

The intersection was closed, but it later reopened.

