2 killed when motorcycle, car collide in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A motorcyclist and his passenger were killed Sunday night in a crash with a car in Melbourne, police said.

Melbourne police said Daniel E. Revels, of Melbourne, and Courtney L. Hamilton, of Malabar, died in the wreck, which happened around 6:15 p.m. on Sarno Road near Croton Road.

Melbourne police said a Buick sedan driven by a 77-year-old Melbourne woman was headed west and the motorcycle was eastbound on Sarno Road when the Buick attempted to turn south and collided with the bike, according to police.

Police said Revels was died at the scene. Hamilton was taken to Melbourne Regional Hospital, where she died, police said.

The driver of the Buick was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, police said.

The crash is under investigation, but police said it does not appear that drugs or alcohol were a factor in the wreck.

Sarno Road was closed in the area, but it was later reopened.

