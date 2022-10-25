Woman arrested months after fatal hit-and-run sends cyclist into Indian River, FHP says

Anabel Morales, 35, was arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened back in June 2022, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A woman was arrested Monday more than 4 months after a hit-and-run crash that threw a bicyclist into the Indian River, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Anabel Morales, 35, was arrested in Orange County on a warrant out of Brevard County on charges including leaving the scene of a crash involving death and tampering with physical evidence.

Morales was booked into the Orange County jail on Monday.

According to another arrest affidavit, Morales was accused of driving under the influence and arrested by the Belle Isle Police Department on May 30, just five days prior to the cyclist’s death.

A crash report shows the deadly hit-and-run occurred around 9:40 p.m. on June 3, after the 56-year-old bicyclist, identified as Stephan Morf, was hit and fell off the State Road 520 causeway into the Indian River, an estimated 30- to 50-foot fall.

“That’s probably one of the more dangerous bridges. There’s really no shoulder to ride on,” FHP Lt. Channing Taylor said. “It would be nice if we had cameras up there. It would be really great if they put lights and lit the bridge up more.”

Surveillance video recorded at a 7-Eleven minutes before the crash show Morf heading toward the causeway on his way home to Cocoa.

Troopers said the collision Friday around 9:35 p.m. ejected the bicyclist off of the State Road 520 causeway and into the Indian River, an estimated 30 to 50-foot fall.

“I couldn’t believe it,” said 7-Eleven employee Karen Watson, adding Morf typically stopped in after his job waiting tables at the Merritt Island Red Lobster. “He’d even tip us bagging his groceries.”

Troopers said Morf was later recovered by the U.S. Coast Guard and pronounced dead at the scene.

After the crash, troopers announced they were searching for the gray 2013 Chrysler 200 with Florida tag 20CCDL they believed was being driven by Morales at the time.

– The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a vehicle that troopers said Thursday may have been in the area of a hit-and-run crash June 3 on Merritt Island that killed a bicyclist from Cocoa.

Morales is now currently being held without bond as she awaits extradition back to Brevard County to face charges.

