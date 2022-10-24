Family seeks answers after 18-year-old found shot after Orange County crash

The family of an 18-year-old student at Dr. Phillips High School is searching for answers after the young man was found shot inside of a crashed car in Orange County.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The family of an 18-year-old student at Dr. Phillips High School is searching for answers after the young man was found shot inside of a crashed car in Orange County.

Patriece Johnson said she’s hurting and hoping someone will come forward after her son, Jessiah Boyd, was found dead on Oct. 20.

Investigators said they responded to the 6700 block of Stardust Lane at 7:44 p.m. after receiving reports about a car crash. Upon arrival, deputies said they found Boyd with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

“That’s the heartbreaking part too, is that I don’t know what happened and I want to know, and I deserve to know,” Johnson said.

The mother said her son was excited about his senior year.

“He was excited to be going to homecoming and was looking forward to graduating, and today he was supposed to be taking his senior pictures,” Johnson said.

Johnson wants answers. She said her son, who didn’t have any enemies, was possibly going to meet someone when he was shot.

“I just feel like certain things I should know already and it’s not fair and it’s not right,” Johnson said. “Someone saw something. Someone knows something. So I just pray that someone will come forward.”

Kene Anusionwu is the attorney representing the family.

“There should be some video evidence that exists and we believe if there is video evidence then there’s likely to be some form of evidence of a suspect,” Anusionwu said. “We’re looking at all avenues to make sure justice is served here.”

If you know anything you’re asked to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477. You may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000.

The family is hosting a candlelight vigil this Thursday at 7 p.m. at Eagles Nest Park in the Metrowest area.

