Massage therapist accused of sexual battery at Orange County spa, deputies say

Detectives believe there may be more victims

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Andy Wilsson Manrique Yepez, massage therapist accused of battery and sexual battery (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A Davenport man working as a massage therapist at The Spa Orlando was accused of sexual battery on multiple clients, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Andy Wilsson Manrique Yepez, 48, was arrested Saturday after being accused of inappropriately touching two of his massage clients at the spa on back-to-back days on Oct. 21 and Oct. 22.

Both victims identified “Andy” as their masseuse and provided detectives with detailed accounts of their sexual batteries.

Detectives believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone with more information to call 407-836-4357.

