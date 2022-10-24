Massage therapist accused of sexual battery at Orange County spa, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A Davenport man working as a massage therapist at The Spa Orlando was accused of sexual battery on multiple clients, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Andy Wilsson Manrique Yepez, 48, was arrested Saturday after being accused of inappropriately touching two of his massage clients at the spa on back-to-back days on Oct. 21 and Oct. 22.

Both victims identified “Andy” as their masseuse and provided detectives with detailed accounts of their sexual batteries.

Detectives believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone with more information to call 407-836-4357.

ADDITIONAL VICTIMS? The OCSO Sex Crimes Squad has arrested 48-year-old Andy Wilsson Manrique Yepez for Sexual Battery & Battery, involving two victims who were massage clients at The Spa Orlando. Detectives believe there may be other victims. Call 407-836-4357 with any info. pic.twitter.com/hEwcPOJ3LT — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) October 24, 2022

