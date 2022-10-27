Tribute planned for East River High School star quarterback who died in crash

Classmates and others will come together to remember Nick Miner, who was killed in a crash.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A tribute is planned for an 18-year-old Orlando high school star quarterback as his football team will play their first game since he was killed in a crash.

Nick Miner was the star quarterback at East River High School, which is playing its homecoming game Thursday night.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

In posts on social media, the school said there would be a moment of silence and a fundraiser would be held to raise money in Miner’s name.

Miner was killed Sunday in a crash on Dallas Boulevard just south of Oberly Parkway, troopers said.

Miner was in a Ford F-150 attempting to pull another driver’s pickup truck back onto the roadway from the east shoulder, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.

Troopers said a 27-year-old Orlando woman traveling northbound on Dallas Boulevard did not notice the stopped vehicles and collided with the front left side of Miner’s pickup, causing the truck to overturn onto the east shoulder and strike two pedestrians who were standing nearby.

An 18-year-old Orlando student, the star quarterback of his high school team, was killed and two other people were seriously injured early Sunday when a pickup truck was hit by a sedan as the student tried to pull a vehicle stuck on the side of a road in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Miner was ejected from the pickup as it overturned and suffered fatal injuries, troopers said.

The two pedestrians, a 20-year-old Orlando woman and a 17-year-old Cocoa girl, were taken to a hospital with serious yet non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

An investigation of the fatal crash remains active and charges were pending at time of writing, the report stated.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to assist with funeral costs.

A viewing for Miner will be held Monday evening and the funeral service is Tuesday at 11 a.m.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: