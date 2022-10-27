85º

Fatal crash slows traffic on State Road 429 in Orange County

At least one person killed, says FHP

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

A fatal crash slows traffic on State Road 429 Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal crash Thursday afternoon blocked the right lane of southbound State Road 429 near Winter Garden, officials said.

The crash reported near mile marker 21.4 near Florida’s Turnpike killed at least one person, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Traffic cameras showed traffic getting by in the left lane as the other was crowded with first responders by 3:35 p.m.

It remains unknown how many vehicles or people were involved in the fatal crash.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

