Fatal crash slows traffic on State Road 429 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal crash Thursday afternoon blocked the right lane of southbound State Road 429 near Winter Garden, officials said.

The crash reported near mile marker 21.4 near Florida’s Turnpike killed at least one person, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Traffic cameras showed traffic getting by in the left lane as the other was crowded with first responders by 3:35 p.m.

It remains unknown how many vehicles or people were involved in the fatal crash.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

