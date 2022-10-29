2-year-old girl missing endangered as parents avoid DCF, Marion deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Marion County deputies announced that a 2-year-old girl was missing endangered Friday evening as her parents have been avoiding contact with the Department of Children and Families.

According to deputies, the sheriff’s office received a pickup order from DCF about the well-being of 2-year-old Leiah Joleen Risner.

Concern for the girl’s safety arose after a drug overdose death took place inside her family’s home back in September, deputies said. They added that DCF had found the house to be in “deplorable condition,” as well.

In a release, the sheriff’s office stated that the girl’s parents, 39-year-old Melvin Risner and 37-year-old Crystal Risner, have been avoiding contact with DCF to check in on the 2-year-old’s well-being.

Melvin Risner (left) and Crystal Risner (right) (Marion County Sheriff's Office)

Leiah Risner was last seen with her mother, Crystal Risner, who may be driving a blue Ford SUV with Florida tag QBYK34, the release shows.

Anyone with information on either of their whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office by calling 911.