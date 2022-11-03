Police look for similarities in Clermont, Longwood jewelry heists

ORLANDO, Fla. – Detectives in two Florida cities are seeing similarities in two jewelry store robberies this year and are now looking into whether they were connected.

The Clermont Police Department confirmed detectives were talking to detectives with Longwood police about a robbery that happened last month at Certified Jewelry Designs on St. Laurent Street in Longwood.

Police say thieves stole $400,000 worth of jewelry from the store in an incident the business’ owner called intricate. The owner said the thieves cut a hole into the store to enter, then cut a hole through the wall behind the vault with a special tool to get into it.

Police said the robbers were able to bypass all safeguards and alarm triggers.

Clermont police said a similar robbery happened back in January at Village Goldsmith Jewelers on West Colonial Drive. Robbers in that case stole around $760,000 in jewelry. Special tools were also used to cut into a large safe, and a wall had been broken through to run a power cord from a business next door.

“At this time, the two cases have initial similarities, particularly regarding the type of business targeted and the method of entry,” said Lt. Malcolm Draper with Clermont police. “Our detectives will be contacting the Longwood Police Department to discuss the cases.”

Draper said the Village Goldsmith robbery case was deemed inactive because all leads were exhausted. Any new leads discovered now will be followed up on.

Village Goldsmith Jewelers closed in March.

