Man indicted in 1991 Daytona Beach killing appears in court

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A man indicted in the 1991 killing of a Daytona Beach woman is appearing in court.

Michael Townson, 53, was already serving a life sentence for a murder in Brevard County when a Volusia County grand jury indicted him on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the disappearance and death of Linda Little, according to the state attorney’s office.

Townson was extradited to Volusia County for a first appearance at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. There, a judge found probable cause and ordered Townson held without bond.

Little was last reported missing to Daytona Beach police on Oct. 14, 1991, after no one had seen her in three days, police said. During a news conference last month, Daytona Beach police Chief Jakari Young said a lead came in 2020 when Townson asked to speak with investigators and provided a “full confession.”

Linda Little. (Daytona Beach Police Department)

Detective Dave Dinardi with the police department said Townson and the victim met at a hotel bar in Daytona Beach.

“Unfortunately just appears that it was a random meeting that, unfortunately, (was) on the wrong day in the wrong time when Linda just met the wrong person,” he said.

Townson is currently serving a life sentence for the murder of Sherri Carman in 2008. She was found beaten to death with a pipe inside her Titusville home, according to records.

