Man already serving life sentence indicted in 1991 Daytona Beach homicide case

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man who is already serving a life sentence for a brutal murder in Brevard County now faces charges for the death of a woman that has gone unsolved since 1991.

A Volusia County grand jury indicted Michael Townson, 53, on a charge of first-degree murder Monday in the 1991 disappearance of Linda Little, according to a news release from the state attorney’s office.

Little was last reported missing to Daytona Beach police on Oct. 14, 1991, after no one had seen her in three days, police said.

Townson is currently serving a life sentence for the 2008 murder of Sherri Caramanto, who was beaten to death with a pipe inside her Titusville home, records show.

Investigators have not said what evidence pointed them toward Townson as a suspect in the woman’s disappearance 31 years ago.

The CBS affiliate in Memphis, WREG, interviewed Townson in 2019 after he claimed to have killed at least nine people, including two women in Tennessee, according to the station’s reporting.

