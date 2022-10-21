Daytona Beach police search for missing 18-year-old last seen in Ocala

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 18-year-old man.

Police tweeted Friday that Tyrell Hart was last seen four days ago, on Monday, by his mother.

Hart was last known to be in Ocala, according to police.

“If you know where he is, please contact law enforcement,” the tweet said.

No other details have been released.

Have you seen this person?



Tyrell Hart is 18 years old and was last seen by his mother on 10/17/2022. Tyrell’s last known location is Ocala.



If you know where he is, please contact law enforcement. #Missing #DaytonaBeachPolice #DaytonaBeach pic.twitter.com/YEKauPa8uQ — Daytona Beach Police (@DaytonaBchPD) October 21, 2022

