Daytona Beach police search for missing 18-year-old last seen in Ocala

Tyrell Hart was last seen Monday, police say

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tyrell Hart. (Daytona Beach Police Department)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 18-year-old man.

Police tweeted Friday that Tyrell Hart was last seen four days ago, on Monday, by his mother.

Hart was last known to be in Ocala, according to police.

“If you know where he is, please contact law enforcement,” the tweet said.

No other details have been released.

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

