Amber Alert issued for teenager last seen in Lake City

Ashlynn Cox (left), believed to be in the company of Jesse Hammersla (right).

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Amber Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old girl last seen in Lake City Tuesday, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Ashlynn Cox is a light-skinned female with black hair and brown eyes. She’s 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

She was last seen in the 180th block of SE Beech St. in Lake City, wearing a yellow shirt, blue jeans, and white-and-lime Adidas shoes. Lake City is on the west side of Florida in Columbia County.

FDLE believes she may be in the company of Jesse Hammersla, 27, who was last seen in a blue plaid short-sleeved button-down shirt and blue plaid shorts.

Investigators believe the two are traveling in a gold 2001 Toyota Sienna. It has a dent on the front passenger side, stickers on the bottom left and right of the rear windshield, and no hubcaps on the tires. The Florida tag number is 9466AS.

FDLE believes they could be in the Jacksonville area.

If you have any information on where Cox may be, call 911.

