Amber Alert issued for 11-year-old girl abducted in Escambia County

Amber alert issued for Banesa Fernandez-Santis (right). FDLE says the 11-year-old may be with Brijido Manriquez-Ortis (left).

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida Amber Alert was issued Thursday for a missing, endangered 11-year-old girl who was reportedly abducted in Escambia County.

Banesa Fernandez-Santis was last seen in the area of the 5600 block of Arthur Brown Road in Walnut Hill on July 27 and is believed to be in the company of 42-year-old Brijido Manriquez-Ortiz, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

[TRENDING: Is it illegal in Florida to back into a parking space? | Trust Index: Do COVID booster shots make you more susceptible to the virus? | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Banesa has scars on her face, weighs 120 pounds and is 5 feet 2 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Brijido weighs 140 pounds and is 5 feet, 8 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Both individuals were described as White-Hispanic and both are from Walnut Hill, though FDLE said the 42-year-old’s birth date is unknown. No vehicle description was provided.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Banesa or Brijido is urged to contact FDLE, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at 850-436-9620 or 911.