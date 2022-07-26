Orlando teenage girl missing from her home, police say

Mya Brisbane,16, missing from her home in Williamsburg.

ORLANDO, Fla – A teenage girl was reported missing from her home in Orlando Thursday, according to police.

Mya Brisbane, a 16-year-old, was reported missing by her concerned mom, according to a news release. Police said the missing teen also goes by the name “Shugpo.”

[TRENDING: Ask Trooper Steve: Is it against Florida law to leave your car keys in the ignition? | No more Fairy Godmothers-in-Training: Disney changes title for men working at dress-up shops | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Police said Brisbane went missing July 21 from her home on Williamsburg Court.

If anybody knows her whereabouts, call the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300 or 911.