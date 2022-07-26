Firefighters battle fully-involved building fire in north Orange County

Firefighters in Orange County are battling a building fire south of the Apopka area and will likely be there through out the night dousing hot spots, according to a public information officer.

The fire is at 3D Tire Company on JMT Industrial Drive, just south of State Road 414 near Orange Blossom Trail, in an industrial area.

Thick black smoke from the fire could be seen for miles around.

Crews said the burning tires made it significantly harder to douse the flames. The cause is now under investigation.

Crews are still actively working the fire. PIO en route. Standby for media staging. https://t.co/qcFMvHQWE1 pic.twitter.com/j61Ymfr9xS — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) July 26, 2022

No one has been hurt.

No other information is available at this time.