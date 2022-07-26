78º

Firefighters battle fully-involved building fire in north Orange County

Thick black smoke can be seen for miles around

Christie Zizo, Digital Editor

APOPKA, Fla. – Firefighters in Orange County are battling a building fire south of the Apopka area and will likely be there through out the night dousing hot spots, according to a public information officer.

The fire is at 3D Tire Company on JMT Industrial Drive, just south of State Road 414 near Orange Blossom Trail, in an industrial area.

Firefighters in Orange County are battling a building fire south of the Apopka area.

Thick black smoke from the fire could be seen for miles around.

Crews said the burning tires made it significantly harder to douse the flames. The cause is now under investigation.

No one has been hurt.

No other information is available at this time.

