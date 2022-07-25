FDOH to host free Orange County cooking class for moms and moms-to-be

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Orange County announced it will host a cooking class Saturday for pregnant mothers and mothers of infants.

According to FDOH, the free class will be hosted with the help of Central Florida Diaper Bank and Hebni Nutrition Consultants to provide healthy cooking tips for mothers and their families.

Attendees can expect a hands-on cooking demonstration, food samples, recipes, door prizes and giveaways, officials said.

The class is scheduled from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, July 30, at the Englewood Neighborhood Center, located at 6123 La Costa Drive in Orlando.

FDOH said the class will have limited seating, so those who are interested should register by phone at (407) 376-8508.

