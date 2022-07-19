Feeling spicy? Orlando food truck park set to host 3rd annual Heat Week

ORLANDO, Fla. – Heat Week has returned to this Orlando food truck park and locals are celebrating with spicy dishes, spicy beer and even spicy music.

À La Cart is set to host its third annual Heat Week event from Wednesday to Sunday.

The event will be firing up its first ever Toe of Satan (pepper lollipop) Challenge at 7 p.m. Wednesday, when the contestants will be able to win a $100 gift card if they are the last standing, according to À La Cart.

The tickets to compete are sold out, however, people can watch the competition while trying all the spicy menu items available.

Some of the items featured are the Picante Pecado from Dulce Pecado, which is a waffle pop with dark chocolate, vanilla ice cream, guava and siracha syrup and homemade spicy whipped cream topped with a chile.

Another item is the extra spicy falafel and hot fries from Korgette and Spicy Margarita Slushes.

À La Cart requires consumers to be 21 and older to drink beer and only allows service animals.

