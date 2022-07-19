On-site parking sells out for Florida Cup game at Camping World Stadium this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla – On-site parking at Camping World Stadium is sold out for the Florida Cup game series this weekend, the stadium said.

The game on Saturday, July 23, is Arsenal vs. Chelsea. Fans may be able to purchase parking at the downtown Orlando parking or take the free shuttle service to the event, the stadium said.

Camping World advises drivers to be aware of road closures that will be in place around the stadium during the event.

To purchase Downtown Orlando parking, click here.

Here is also the free shuttle map.

For more information, visit Florida Cup Series Arsenal FC vs. Chelsea FC Event Guide.

Here is the event timeline:

Saturday, July 23

8 a.m.: RV Parking Lots Open

2:30 p.m.: Free Downtown Orlando Shuttle Service Begins

3 p.m.: Stadium Parking Lots Open

4:30 p.m.: Stadium Box Office Opens

5 p.m.: Fan Fest Begins (Tinker Field)

6 p.m.: All Gates Open

8 p.m.: Kickoff

1-Hour Post Event: Free Downtown Orlando Shuttle Service Ends

