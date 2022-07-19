FDOT looks to improve section of Robinson Street, make it safer for cyclists, pedestrians

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Department of Transportation is looking to make improvements to a section of Robinson Street running through downtown Orlando with the aim of making it safer for cyclists and pedestrians.

The state is targeting a section of Robinson Street, which is also State Road 526, from Hughey Avenue to Maguire Boulevard.

The overall improvement appears to be broken into two projects: one focusing on Robinson between Hughey and Mills avenues and the other focused on the road between Mills Avenue and Maguire Boulevard.

According to FDOT, the proposal between Hughey and Mills avenues would see the road change to include one travel lane in each direction. The area between Hughey and Rosalind avenues would include a two-lane cycle track. The area from Rosalind to Hyer avenues would see a raised median between the two lanes of travel with breaks for turns. The intersection of Robinson Street and Broadway Avenue will be slightly raised to slow traffic, the state said.

FDOT rendering of roadway between Bumby and Graham avenues. (FDOT)

The area of Hughey Avenue to Maguire Boulevard, according to FDOT, will be completely repaved with one travel lane in each direction and the addition of a raised median with breaks for turns.

The area will also see reconstructed sidewalks with curb ramps and improved crosswalks to improve pedestrian safety, the state said.

A public information meeting for this project is scheduled for Wednesday, July 27. It will be held at First Unitarian Church of Orlando in Gore Hall. For more information, click here.

