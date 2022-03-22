Over 16K drivers have used new I-4 Express lanes so far, FDOT says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Around 16,700 drivers have used I-4 Express lanes since the introduction of tolling fees in early March, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

Over these few weeks, drivers in Seminole and Orange counties have used these managed, or express, lanes on Interstate 4 to travel along a 21-mile corridor from west of Kirkman Road to east of State Road 434.

Toll prices will vary depending on how many cars are using the express lanes but during the introductory phase that began March 3, the tolls started at $0.50 per section, which totals up to $3.50 one way for the full 21-mile stretch.

“Further improvements in travel speeds and congestion relief were expected once I-4 Express became operational, which added 50% more capacity to the corridor,” FDOT spokesperson Jessica Ottaviano said in a news release.

The I-4 Express lanes are a part of a larger I-4 Ultimate project, a $2.3 billion endeavor which will include major interchanges, bridge replacements and improved designs.

FDOT officials are continuing to monitor the corridor as more drivers become familiar with the new express lanes. They urge drivers to remain safe and vigilant on the road.