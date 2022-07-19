25 vegan vendors bring crafts, food to downtown Orlando festival

ORLANDO, Fla. – A free vegan festival is popping up in downtown Orlando this Saturday.
Vegan Summer Festival will be held in partnership with Persimmon Hollow Brewing Company by Lake Eola.
There will be a live DJ, crafts, art and food for guests.
Here are the businesses attending:
Food, desserts and drinks
- Burgers & Booch
- Sweet Shiba
- Hilary’s Chicago Pizza
- Flora Plant-Based Cuisine
- Eat Sly Dogs
- Mirizan
- Top Drawer Sweets
- Be Juicy
- Orlando Ice Cream
- Mood Rising
- The Sober Bar
- Juicy Life
- Chan’s Cold Coconuts
The Vegan Summer Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.