25 vegan vendors bring crafts, food to downtown Orlando festival

ORLANDO, Fla. – A free vegan festival is popping up in downtown Orlando this Saturday.

Vegan Summer Festival will be held in partnership with Persimmon Hollow Brewing Company by Lake Eola.

There will be a live DJ, crafts, art and food for guests.

Here are the businesses attending:

Food, desserts and drinks

Burgers & Booch

Sweet Shiba

Hilary’s Chicago Pizza

Flora Plant-Based Cuisine

Eat Sly Dogs

Mirizan

Top Drawer Sweets

Be Juicy

Orlando Ice Cream

Mood Rising

The Sober Bar

Juicy Life

Chan’s Cold Coconuts

The Vegan Summer Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.