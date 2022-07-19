87º

25 vegan vendors bring crafts, food to downtown Orlando festival

Vegan Summer Festival free, family and pet friendly

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

ORLANDO, Fla. – A free vegan festival is popping up in downtown Orlando this Saturday.

Vegan Summer Festival will be held in partnership with Persimmon Hollow Brewing Company by Lake Eola.

There will be a live DJ, crafts, art and food for guests.

Here are the businesses attending:

Food, desserts and drinks

  • Burgers & Booch
  • Sweet Shiba
  • Hilary’s Chicago Pizza
  • Flora Plant-Based Cuisine
  • Eat Sly Dogs
  • Mirizan
  • Top Drawer Sweets
  • Be Juicy
  • Orlando Ice Cream
  • Mood Rising
  • The Sober Bar
  • Juicy Life
  • Chan’s Cold Coconuts

The Vegan Summer Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

