Volusia County announces 22 grab-and-go food site locations

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County announced Monday that 22 of its Summer Food Service Program sites will now offer grab-and-go meals.

The county is providing free breakfasts and lunches for children ages 18 and under as part of the program, officials said.

[TRENDING: Florida woman found dead after falling in pond, being grabbed by 2 gators, sheriff says | 10 years in Florida: Wawa celebrates anniversary with free drink | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

A release by the county shows meals are offered Monday to Friday through Aug. 12 unless otherwise indicated.

Ad

Officials said children may stop by the following grab-and-go sites to receive breakfast and lunch in a bag:

DAYTONA BEACH

Daytona Beach Regional Library , 105 E. Magnolia Ave., 9:15 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. through Aug. 12

Hope Place Public Library , 1310 Wright St., 10:15 a.m. - 1:45 p.m. through Aug. 12

John H. Dickerson Heritage Library , 411 S. Keech St., 10:15 a.m. - 1:45 p.m. through Aug. 12

Northwood Community Center , 1200 Ninth St., 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. through Aug. 12

Rose Marie Bryon Children’s Center, 625 South St.9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Aug. 12

DELAND

American Legion Orange Baker Post 187 , 415 W. Voorhis Ave., 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. through July 29

Chisholm Community Center , 520 S. Clara Ave., 8 a.m. to noon through Aug. 12

DeLand Regional Library , 130 E. Howry Ave., 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. through Aug. 12

Hunters Creek Apartments, 930A Hunters Creek Drive, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through July 28

DELEON SPRINGS

Malloy Community Center, 330 E. Retta St., 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. through Aug. 12

DELTONA

Deltona Regional Library, 2150 Eustace Ave., 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. through Aug. 12

EDGEWATER

Edgewater Public Library, 103 W. Indian River Blvd., 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. through Aug. 12

LAKE HELEN

Boys & Girls Club Lake Helen , 493 S. Lakeview Drive, Grab and go: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. through Aug. 5

Lake Helen Public Library , 221 N. Euclid Ave., 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. through Aug. 12

Massey James Youth Center, 364 Church St., 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. through Aug. 12

NEW SMYRNA BEACH

New Smyrna Beach Regional Library, 1001 S. Dixie Freeway, 10 a.m. to noon through Aug. 12

OAK HILL

Oak Hill Public Library, 125 E. Halifax Ave., 10 a.m. to noon through Aug. 12

ORANGE CITY

Everybody is Somebody (Mt. Barrien Church) , 289 E. Blue Springs Ave., 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. through Aug. 12

Orange City Public Library, 148 Albertus Way, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. through Aug. 12

ORMOND BEACH

Ormond Beach Regional Library, 30 S. Beach St., 9:15 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. through Aug. 12

PIERSON

Pierson Public Library, 115 N. Volusia Ave., 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. through Aug. 12

SEVILLE

St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church, 1835 Barton St., 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. through Aug. 12

Volusia County officials said parents are not allowed to pick up meals without children present.

For a complete list of sites in Volusia County, visit here.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: