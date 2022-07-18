Volusia County announces 22 grab-and-go food site locations

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County announced Monday that 22 of its Summer Food Service Program sites will now offer grab-and-go meals.
The county is providing free breakfasts and lunches for children ages 18 and under as part of the program, officials said.
[TRENDING: Florida woman found dead after falling in pond, being grabbed by 2 gators, sheriff says | 10 years in Florida: Wawa celebrates anniversary with free drink | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
A release by the county shows meals are offered Monday to Friday through Aug. 12 unless otherwise indicated.
Officials said children may stop by the following grab-and-go sites to receive breakfast and lunch in a bag:
DAYTONA BEACH
- Daytona Beach Regional Library, 105 E. Magnolia Ave., 9:15 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. through Aug. 12
- Hope Place Public Library, 1310 Wright St., 10:15 a.m. - 1:45 p.m. through Aug. 12
- John H. Dickerson Heritage Library, 411 S. Keech St., 10:15 a.m. - 1:45 p.m. through Aug. 12
- Northwood Community Center, 1200 Ninth St., 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. through Aug. 12
- Rose Marie Bryon Children’s Center, 625 South St.9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Aug. 12
DELAND
- American Legion Orange Baker Post 187, 415 W. Voorhis Ave., 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. through July 29
- Chisholm Community Center, 520 S. Clara Ave., 8 a.m. to noon through Aug. 12
- DeLand Regional Library, 130 E. Howry Ave., 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. through Aug. 12
- Hunters Creek Apartments, 930A Hunters Creek Drive, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through July 28
DELEON SPRINGS
- Malloy Community Center, 330 E. Retta St., 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. through Aug. 12
DELTONA
- Deltona Regional Library, 2150 Eustace Ave., 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. through Aug. 12
EDGEWATER
- Edgewater Public Library, 103 W. Indian River Blvd., 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. through Aug. 12
LAKE HELEN
- Boys & Girls Club Lake Helen, 493 S. Lakeview Drive, Grab and go: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. through Aug. 5
- Lake Helen Public Library, 221 N. Euclid Ave., 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. through Aug. 12
- Massey James Youth Center, 364 Church St., 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. through Aug. 12
NEW SMYRNA BEACH
- New Smyrna Beach Regional Library, 1001 S. Dixie Freeway, 10 a.m. to noon through Aug. 12
OAK HILL
- Oak Hill Public Library, 125 E. Halifax Ave., 10 a.m. to noon through Aug. 12
ORANGE CITY
- Everybody is Somebody (Mt. Barrien Church), 289 E. Blue Springs Ave., 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. through Aug. 12
- Orange City Public Library, 148 Albertus Way, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. through Aug. 12
ORMOND BEACH
- Ormond Beach Regional Library, 30 S. Beach St., 9:15 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. through Aug. 12
PIERSON
- Pierson Public Library, 115 N. Volusia Ave., 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. through Aug. 12
SEVILLE
- St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church, 1835 Barton St., 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. through Aug. 12
Volusia County officials said parents are not allowed to pick up meals without children present.
For a complete list of sites in Volusia County, visit here.
Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: