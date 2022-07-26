78º

St. Cloud man found, police say

Matthew Morgan, 55, was last seen on Tuesday

Maria Briceno

Matthew Travis Morgan, 55, was last seen at 1400 block of Maryland Avenue. (St. Cloud Police Department)

ST. CLOUD, Fla – A man in the St. Cloud area was found on Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Matthew Travis Morgan, 55, was previously last seen in the 1400 block of Maryland Ave. wearing a striped T-Shirt and khaki shorts.

Police said Morgan has been located and is no longer considered missing and endangered.

