St. Cloud man found, police say

Matthew Travis Morgan, 55, was last seen at 1400 block of Maryland Avenue.

ST. CLOUD, Fla – A man in the St. Cloud area was found on Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Matthew Travis Morgan, 55, was previously last seen in the 1400 block of Maryland Ave. wearing a striped T-Shirt and khaki shorts.

Police said Morgan has been located and is no longer considered missing and endangered.

