‘I bit his finger off:’ Man loses index finger in confrontation at Tavares park, police say

TAVARES, Fla. – A confrontation between two men ended with one of them losing a finger and the other landing in jail, according to Tavares police.

Police arrested Daniel Campbell, 37, at his home on Sunday.

Investigators said they were called to Summerall Park for reports of a man losing his finger. The victim was taken to the hospital, where police were able to interview him.

The man claimed Campbell came up to him in the park and got in his face, according to the arrest affidavit. The victim said he shoved Campbell, police said.

As he was being shoved, Campbell bit the man’s index finger, taking off an inch of the digit above the victim’s first knuckle, records show.

Police found Campbell at his home and placed him in handcuffs.

As he was being arrested, officers said Campbell said, “He punched me first” and “I bit his finger off because he put it in my mouth.”

Police said they were able to find the finger and place it into evidence.

Campbell faces a charge of aggravated battery with great bodily harm.

