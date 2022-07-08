Antisemitic literature distributed across Lake County neighborhoods, deputies say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies are investigating after antisemitic literature was reportedly distributed across several Lake County neighborhoods over the last few days.

Investigators said they collected the pamphlets, filed reports and are actively investigating the incidents.

If you find similar literature, which is typically left in plastic bags on lawns or in driveways, you should discard it as deputies already have enough submitted for evidence, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post.

Anyone with surveillance video showing a person or vehicle leaving the literature is encouraged to notify the sheriff’s office.

“This situation is not unique to Lake County and law enforcement agencies throughout the nation have encountered similar incidents,” the sheriff’s office said.

This comes months after antisemitic flyers were found in neighborhoods across Ormond Beach, Melbourne Beach and Indialantic.

News 6 has recently reported on antisemitic rhetoric and behavior in other parts of Central Florida, including a Nazi rally held in Orange County back in February which resulted in the arrests of three men accused of attacking a Jewish victim.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

