Anti-Semitic flyers found in Ormond Beach neighborhood

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Anti-Semitic flyers were found in Ormond Beach.

According to a police report, officers were called to Riverside Drive Monday morning. Officers said several neighbors reported finding the flyers in their driveway.

The flyers have a seemingly identical message as flyers found last month in Melbourne Beach and Indialantic.

Resident Pat Rice said the flyers do not represent the message of the community.

“Initially I thought maybe it was just me, maybe they just dropped it off in our driveway. Then as I went down the street, I noticed it was in several driveways and I spoke with some of the neighbors who also received it,” Rice said.

Soon after the flyers were discovered in Brevard County, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said a neo-Nazi rally resulted in a University of Central Florida student being attacked. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three people related to their involvement in the rally.

Rice said he and his neighbors stand united, opposing the Anti-Semitic flyers.

“I know some of the neighbors on this street are of the Jewish faith and I think we are all pretty united that it’s a lousy crappy thing to do,” Rice said.

Ormond Beach police wrote in the report several residents witnessed a suspicious vehicle driving carelessly at about the same time the flyers were discovered. At least one flyer was collected for fingerprints.