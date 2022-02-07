Bond denied for Neo-Nazi suspect accused of antisemitic attack against student

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man accused of stealing and destroying a Jewish student’s cell phone last weekend during an antisemitic demonstration in Orange County was denied bond in Brevard County Monday.

Jason Brown was denied bond after the judge realized he was facing other pending charges not connected to the Waterford Lakes rally as well.

“Mr. Brown, you got a charge out of Orange County. Bond has been authorized at $5,000,” the judge said at the beginning of Brown’s first appearance.

The Brevard County Jail has been holding Brown and co-defendant Joshua Terrell since Friday when deputies there picked up the pair at Brown’s Cape Canaveral home, according to their arrest warrants signed by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives put out the warrants on Thursday after they said they took a hard look at cell phone video from the neo-Nazi demonstration and interviewed the Jewish student who said he was attacked by the antisemitic group.

But when the judge learned Brown is awaiting trial on other charges from the last couple years, including, according to the jail, felony domestic battery by strangulation, Brown was denied bond.

“So at this point, Mr. Brown, what’s going to happen is you’re not going to be, even if you post a $5,000 bond, you’re not going to be able to get released until the local issues that you’re being represented for are addressed as far as the bond,” the judge concluded. “So bond is $5,000. You’ll be held until your local charges are addressed.”

Suspect Burt Colucci, accused of spitting on the Jewish student last weekend, is the leader of the Kissimmee-based hate group.

Last year in Arizona, Colucci was arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at a group of Black men and women.

Colucci was picked up on his Orange County warrant at a truck dealer in Lakeland also on Friday, according to the warrant, and bonded out of jail there over the weekend.

Terrell was also supposed to face a judge Monday afternoon in the same Brevard County courtroom but did not make an appearance.