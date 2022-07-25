Pickup truck, Mack truck collide, killing 1 in Lake County, FHP says

CLERMONT, Fla. – A crash involving a pickup truck and a Mack truck resulted in the death of one person in Lake County on Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The fatal crash occurred around 9:20 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Hammock Ridge Road near Foxchase Drive in Clermont.

[TRENDING: WATCH: Fight forced evacuation of parking garage at Universal Studios, Orlando police say | Car crashes through Daytona Beach toll booth, drives into ocean, injuring 4, officials say | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

A 37-year-old man from Clermont was driving the Dodge pickup, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, the FHP said.

Troopers said the Mack truck was stationary in the outside lane with the hazard lights on, and traffic warning triangle markers were placed on the street.

The Dodge pickup’s driver attempted to change onto the inside lane, but the right front of his vehicle hit the back left of the truck, according to an FHP report.

The driver of the Mack truck, a 49-year-old man from Winter Haven, was not injured and remained at the scene, troopers said.