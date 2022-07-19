Lake County waiving adoption fees for limited time

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – If you’re looking for a shelter pet, Lake County is waiving its adoption fees for a limited time.

In honor of National Adoption Weekend, the Lake County Animal Shelter announced it will not charge adoption fees Friday to Sunday.

[TRENDING: Cities with most expensive homes in Orlando metro area | OSHA inspects Amazon warehouse in Orlando following workplace complaints | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

They partnered with Best Friends Animal Society to create this adoption event, according to a news release.

Ad

The Lake County Animal Shelter said adoptions will include spay or neuter services, initial vaccinations, microchips and personalized IDs.

“We are thrilled to be joining this national pet adoption campaign to help place our homeless pets with the families they deserve. We look forward to making great matches this weekend and hope the community will come out and help us #SaveThemAll,” said Whitney Boylston, director of the Lake County Animal Shelter.

The shelter is located at 12280 County Road 448 in Tavares and is open from 12-6 p.m. Friday and from 12-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

For more information about the event, visit the Lake County Animal Shelter’s Facebook page and visit https://bit.ly/ShelterAdoptions to see available pets and make appointments.

Ad

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: