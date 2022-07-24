81º

Woman hit, killed while attempting to cross highway in Lake County, FHP says

37-year-old from Davenport was declared dead at the scene, troopers say

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was hit and killed while attempting to cross a portion of Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Lake County Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 4:24 a.m. just west of Town Center Boulevard, according to a news release.

Troopers said the 37-year-old woman began walking across the westbound lanes of the highway and wound up in the path of a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro. Investigators said the woman was not in a crosswalk.

The Camaro, which was in the center travel lane at the time, hit the woman. Trooper said the 37-year-old from Davenport was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Camaro was not hurt and a passenger received minor injuries. Investigators said the driver stayed at the scene of the crash.

