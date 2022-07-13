Law enforcement searches for missing Massachusetts girl in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Law enforcement groups are searching for a missing 7-year-old girl from Springfield, Massachusetts, and they think she could be in Florida.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said Ava Melendez was reported missing on May 6, and she was last seen in North Fort Myers, Florida.

[TRENDING: Flagler commissioner argues with troopers as he’s cited for speeding twice | Father of suspect in Mount Dora chase missing, endangered, Volusia sheriff says | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Law enforcement believes Melendez could be with her mother, Jewel Melendez, in the Fort Myers area, but the two also have connections in the Lake Mary and New Smyrna Beach areas, so they could have traveled there. Authorities also said the two have connections in Massachusetts and could return there.

Officials added they may be in the company of an unknown adult male.

Ava Melendez is 4 feet tall and weighs 40 pounds. She is a Hispanic female with brown hair and eyes.

Jewel Melendez is 23-year-old Hispanic woman with brown hair and eyes. She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

Anyone with information on Ava or her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (843-5678).

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: